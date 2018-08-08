Apple develops series based on hit historical novel 'Pachinko'

Apple's ever-expanding show library may scratch the itch if you're the literary sort. Deadline and Variety have learned that Apple has landed the rights to a series based on Min Jin Lee's bestselling 2017 novel Pachinko. The historical epic details the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family as it makes its way from its homeland to Japan and the US. Min Jin Lee will serve as an executive producer alongside Soo Hugh (producer for The Terror and Under the Dome), who's also writing the potential show.
There's no mention of a definitive order for the series, although that may just be a matter of time.
This isn't Apple's first book adaptation for its upcoming video service -- it has a version of Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels in the works. The addition paints a clearer picture of what Apple is aiming for, though, and suggests that it's looking for a variety of material that will appeal to as wide an audience as possible.