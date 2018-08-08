Blizzard has numerous 'Diablo' projects in the works

This doesn't necessarily guarantee a Diablo IV, although Blizzard was looking for a series director back in 2016. It could involve revisiting earlier games (Ars Technica suggests a StarCraft-style remaster), versions for mobile platforms or just more substantial Diablo III updates. Blizzard is known for supporting games years longer than virtually anyone else, after all.

And despite the vagueness of the tease, Blizzard likely has a specific time frame in mind for at least some of its Diablo announcements. Its annual BlizzCon event starts on November 2nd, and the company has a history of announcing major projects at the gathering. We wouldn't rule out news at other times of the year, but BlizzCon represents the biggest chance for publicity.