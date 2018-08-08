Magic Leap's $2,295 mixed reality headset is available now

Don't expect a huge software library. The Creator Edition includes only a handful of "preview experiences" like the Sigur Rós collaboration Tónandi, the sandbox app Create and the blast-em-up game Dr. Grordbort's Invaders. This really is for people who expect to write their own apps for Magic Leap's mixed realty OS, not enthusiasts hoping for an extensive catalog to keep them entertained.

For many, the bigger question is when Magic Leap will release a One headset that's intended for mainstream users. And that's still an unknown. Magic Leap needs to foster a healthy app catalog, lower the cost of the technology and address any quirks with the early headset. Think of this like you would the Oculus or HTC developer headsets. Both were rough around the edges and really unsuited to all but the most dedicated enthusiasts, but they showed you where the technology was headed.