Pandora will use its music discovery skills to recommend podcasts

Lynch told The Verge's Casey Newton that while Pandora created personalized music discovery, there currently isn't a similar service for podcasts. "You might look at a chart, or you might see what your friends are [listening to]. There's nothing personalized about that," said Lynch. "We're building for podcasts what we did for music, which is the podcast genome. So that we can present to you, as a Pandora listener, a personalized experience that will delight you just like we do with music."

Lynch said that currently, there's a lot of work being put into the project behind the scenes and Pandora is aiming to launch it by the end of the year.