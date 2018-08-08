You don't need a Roku to watch Roku's free movies

Almost a year since Roku launched its free, ad-supported movie channel across its devices, the company is taking a major step forward: The internet! Starting today, anyone in the US can head over to TheRokuChannel.com to access the company's free library on PCs, phones and tablets. The only requirement is a Roku account, which you can sign up for on the site. It's not a huge surprise to see Roku broaden access to its free channel, since it announced earlier this year it would be coming to Samsung TVs (that's also rolling out today). And in April, the company partnered with ABC, Cheddar and other media firms for free live news streaming.