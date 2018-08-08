Watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event tomorrow at 11AM ET

Thanks to leaks from Samsung itself, there's very little mystery as to what the star of the show will involve -- the Note 9 will pack a smarter S Pen, a bigger battery and a 512GB model, not to mention the usual round of software updates to make better use of stylus input. There's likely more than just the phone, for that matter. Samsung has not-so-subtly hinted at the Galaxy Watch arriving around the same time, not to mention a dual-device charger that could top up both your phone and the Galaxy Watch at the same time.