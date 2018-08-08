Senator says Russia has ‘penetrated’ Florida election systems

Nelson told the publication that the Senate Intelligence Committee was instructing state officials to notify election supervisors that foreign agents had infiltrated their records. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and two Florida county officials told the Tampa Bay Times that the Senator had reported similar information during a private meeting held in May. But he asked those in attendance to keep the information under wraps. Some that were privy to Rubio's warnings said, however, what little information was provided wasn't enough to inform a strategy against such attacks.

Nelson suggested that manipulating voter rolls could be a goal of the attacks. "You can imagine the chaos that would occur on election day when the voters get to the polls and they say, 'I'm sorry Mr. Smith, I'm sorry Mr. Jones, you're not registered,'" he said.

Nelson's statements come as others have reported attacks targeting 2018 campaigns. Last month, Microsoft said that it uncovered phishing attempts, believed to be of Russian origin, against three candidates running for election in 2018, while Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) reported that her campaign had been targeted by Russia-based groups as well.