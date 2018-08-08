‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ bundle includes a GameCube controller

Releasing alongside the regular edition on 07/12, Super #SmashBros Ultimate - Limited Edition contains a copy of the game, a Nintendo GameCube Controller Super Smash Bros. edition and a Nintendo GameCube Controller adapter! pic.twitter.com/ltNavLsbtD — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 8, 2018

This might explain why Nintendo has kept mum about whether it would introduce new first-party versions of the controller, which haven't been sold since Super Smash Bros. Wii U came out. Perhaps it will after the new game comes out -- and enough limited edition sets have flown off the shelves. While third-party versions of the classic GameCube pad continue to be sold, they're no substitute -- and supplies of the official controllers have been dwindling for years.