The Morning After: Magic Leap ahead?

Roland TR-808.Magic Leap's mixed-reality headset might launch today

Keep an eye out for more information from Magic Leap after a few tweets from the company and its CEO suggested a big announcement planned for today, August 8th. After some vaporous demos and teaser videos of its AR tech, it would be nice to see some hardware arrive as promised before fall rolls round.

The cutting-edge drives "will herald a massive move to terabyte-SSDs."Samsung is building a high-speed 4TB SSD for everyone

Samsung said that massive SSD storage devices were coming, and now it's now producing 4TB SSDs. They're not for cloud companies or enterprises, but you, normal consumer!

So long, and thanks for all the flicks.MoviePass failed so cinema can live

In the blink of an eye, MoviePass went from being one of the hottest startups to a textbook example of how not to run a company. Its $9.95-a-month plan, which let you see one movie per day, launched last year with huge success. But the service was unsustainable from the get-go.

420.Elon Musk is seriously considering taking Tesla private

After Elon Musk tweeted he was considering "taking Tesla private at $420," it wasn't immediately clear if the CEO was serious. But after a stock price spike that eventually led to a halt in trading and a letter explaining his proposal, it's feeling pretty real. Musk claims short sellers are hurting the company, and going private could solve that with a structure similar to his other company, SpaceX. Tesla stock eventually climbed in price to $379, but any move to actually change its status would require approval from shareholders.

In hopes of reducing injuries.Ford thinks exoskeletons are ready for prime time in its factories

For workers reaching up all day, that motion can be especially hard on their shoulders. To help, Ford will be offering exoskeleton vests to folks in 15 assembly plants around the world. Ford has been testing the vest at two plants in the Dearborn, Michigan, area for the past 16 months. The EksoVests are built to enhance endurance, not strength, offering passive arm support from five to fifteen pounds.

Filters aren't just for selfies anymore.Facebook adds augmented reality games to Messenger video chats

As many as six people can play simple competitive titles that make use of your face. You just have to tap the star button and pick a game to let others know you'd like to play. Asteroids Attack asks you to steer a spaceship around obstacles with your nose, while Don't Smile is a version of the classic staring contest for the smartphone era.

Now with a more realistic $600 price tag.June returns with a cheaper smart oven for lazy cooks

Two years ago, June unveiled its first smart oven, complete with a quad-core NVIDIA processor, lots of sensors and a dose of artificial intelligence. Unfortunately, at $1,500, it was ridiculously expensive. Today, June is swapping it out for its second-generation oven. Not only does it cook faster, it's smarter and significantly cheaper.

Asking manufacturers to do it voluntarily didn't work so well.Europe takes another stab at standardizing phone chargers

The European Union has been trying for nearly a decade to get smartphone manufacturers to voluntarily agree to a common mobile-phone charger. That apparently hasn't worked out so well, so the EU Commission may now take more forcible action. "Given the unsatisfactory progress with this voluntary approach, the Commission will shortly launch an impact assessment study to evaluate costs and benefits of different other options," said EU competition Chief Margrethe Vestager.

