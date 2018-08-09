Alexa's intercom-like announcements arrive on Sonos One and Beam

Tell the kids it's time for dinner or make your own "public service announcement with guitar" to the whole house. #Alexa Announcements roll out today on #Sonos devices: https://t.co/gturl3Dzp3 pic.twitter.com/I0giSlXfRu — Sonos (@Sonos) August 9, 2018

Creating announcements is easy; simply say "Alexa, announce" and then speak (or sing!) your announcement. Other commands like "Alexa, broadcast" and "Alexa, tell everyone" can also be used. Once you create the announcement, you'll hear a short chime, after which the recording will play across all of your Alexa-powered household devices, now including the two Sonos devices as well. If you don't want certain devices to get announcements, you can set it to Do Not Disturb, or turn off the feature in the Settings for each individual device via the Alexa app.