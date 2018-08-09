Chrome 69 is optimized for notched phones and Android Go

Chrome 69 will also double as a media player for Android Go, the scaled-down version of the mobile platform designed for low-end devices. Since the cheapest Android phones only come with the most basic features and components, such as 1GB of RAM, some of them may not even have a built-in media player. Go users who open a media file will be given the option to play it using the browser, so they don't have to download a third-party app anymore.

Another upcoming feature is an improved download manager with a search button and sorting options. In addition, the update will finally bring picture-in-picture playback to Chrome for Windows PCs and Mac computers. You'll be able to pop out a video into a floating browser, so you can watch it while visiting other websites.

Chrome 69 could be widely available as soon as September if everything goes according to plan. Aside from the features found in the latest APK, Google previously announced that the browser will no longer mark HTTPS sites as "Secure," since it expects the internet's default state to be secure.