Discord will start selling games in a 'curated' store

The company is borrowing a page from Twitch by offering a selection of 'free' games with a Nitro subscription ($5 per month or $50 per year). You're not going to get blockbusters, but you will see recognizable names like Super Meat Boy and System Shock: Enhanced Edition. Discord is even nurturing games, too. It's unveiling a "First on Discord" initiative that will back indie titles in return for a 90-day exclusive on availability through Discord's shop. There aren't any titles in the beta, but they should come "soon."

And whether or not you care for the store, Discord might make your game experience a tad simpler. It's adding a Universal Library tab that can launch "any" of your games through Discord, even if they require go-between launchers.

The beta is currently limited to roughly 50,000 Canadian players, so don't expect to see it just yet. Even at this early stage, though, it's clear that Discord wants to be known as more than just a chat portal. It's not about to directly challenge Steam's vast game library, but it could quickly become a home base for many of your gaming needs.