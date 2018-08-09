Facebook's new Groups tool connects members to mentors

If you thought that Facebook's mentor program would be a good fit for group members looking for a helping hand, you'll be glad to hear that Facebook agrees. The social network is bringing its Mentorship feature to Groups, letting you coach others in your running club or support network. Group administrators have to create the programs and choose the people they believe are best-qualified. After that, everyone else in the group can sign up for a chance to be paired up with mentors. Each program is guided and promotes weekly check-ins.
Facebook said it's already aware of the potential for abuse. All of the paired conversations are private, and you still have options to block and report people.
Mentoring is only available for parenting, personal development and professional groups as Facebook ramps up the program. Other categories are due in the "coming months." You can't assume that Mentorship will be an option as a result, but this could cover many of the common instances where you're looking to give (or receive) some direction.