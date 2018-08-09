'Fortnite' is now available on Samsung Galaxy phones

Owners of the S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4 can download Fortnite from the Samsung Game Launcher app. Note 9 and Tab S4 users get an exclusive Galaxy skin. Those who pre-order the Note 9 between Aug. 10th and 23rd get a choice between 15,000 bonus V-Bucks to use in-game or a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones.

Last week, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite would skip the Google Play store entirely, effectively denying Google its 30 percent cut on in-app purchases and betting its ravenous fan base would go through a little extra effort to download the game through its official website. That requires a bit of legwork, so it's obviously a feather in Samsung's cap for players to directly download the title from the company's app. But every other Android user will only have a few days to wait as Epic begins rolling the game out this week to other devices.

Sign up on the game's website to get notified when it's live for your smartphone. Here's Epic Games' list of which devices will support Fortnite's Android Beta:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

