Image credit: Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Hasan Minhaj's weekly Netflix talk show debuts October 28th

‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’ will explore culture and politics.
1h ago in AV
Netflix has revealed that Hasan Minhaj's weekly talk show Patriot Act will debut October 28th. The former Daily Show correspondent's new series was announced earlier this year and Netflix described it as a show that "will explore the modern cultural and political landscape" while Minhaj brings his "unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate larger trends shaping our fragmented world." The show will stream every Sunday and Netflix has ordered 32 episodes so far.

Netflix continues to build out its lineup of talk shows. In May, Netflix debuted another weekly talk show from a former Daily Show vet -- Michelle Wolf's The Break. These new additions followed David Letterman's Netflix series and they'll soon be joined by another hosted by Norm Macdonald.

