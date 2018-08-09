'Red Dead Redemption 2' trailer shows off a more ambitious sequel

After almost two years of teases and a few delays, we finally have our first look at how Red Dead Redemption 2 will actually play come October 26th. The gameplay trailer is directly in the vein of the videos Rockstar released in the lead-up to Grand Theft Auto V and the first Red Dead Redemption. Today's footage is a high-level overview showing off the world and its inhabitants. Towns and forests look bigger and more expansive than ever, with gorgeous mountain ranges, dank swamps and plenty in between.
Gunplay and melee combat takes a heavy focus in the clip, and both look vastly improved over the last game. Environments look positively gorgeous -- stylized rather than photo realistic -- and character faces follow that lead, staying out of uncanny valley. There's even a quick glimpse of Blackwater, a main town from John Marston's 2011 tale.
Things from the last game like a morality system, bonding with your horse and hunting look like they've been given a huge overhaul. There's also plenty of new, like social bonds with your gang and other non-player characters. Rockstar promises that there will be more of these videos coming over the next few months, with episodes about missions, side activities (fishing!), enemy gangs, how robberies will work and a one about the new and improved Deadeye slow-motion targeting system.