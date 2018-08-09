'Red Dead Redemption 2' trailer shows off a more ambitious sequel

Gunplay and melee combat takes a heavy focus in the clip, and both look vastly improved over the last game. Environments look positively gorgeous -- stylized rather than photo realistic -- and character faces follow that lead, staying out of uncanny valley. There's even a quick glimpse of Blackwater, a main town from John Marston's 2011 tale.

Things from the last game like a morality system, bonding with your horse and hunting look like they've been given a huge overhaul. There's also plenty of new, like social bonds with your gang and other non-player characters. Rockstar promises that there will be more of these videos coming over the next few months, with episodes about missions, side activities (fishing!), enemy gangs, how robberies will work and a one about the new and improved Deadeye slow-motion targeting system.