Samsung's upgraded Bixby assistant is still rough around the edges

Adobe added that its document scanning technology was baked into Bixby Vision, helping you turn receipts and forms into easily readable files. The feature is included on the Note 9 and available as a download from Galaxy Apps.

The problem, as my colleague Chris pointed out, is that a lot of this isn't new. Uber rides, Yelp ratings and Spotify music controls? Competing assistants have had those for a while. And while instant table reservations are a big deal, Google Duplex can set up reservations even at those eateries that only take bookings by phone. It was somewhat telling during the presentation when Samsung's Ji Soo Yi told the audience "you can clap" when it responded to some of his Bixby announcements with silence -- the news just wasn't that impressive.

It was also evident that some of Bixby's quirks remained, such as its stilted voice. Bixby still has some distinct advantages over other assistants, to be clear. It's virtually the only game in town if you want fine-grained voice control over the phone interface, and it'll be considerably more valuable when Samsung's Galaxy Home speaker arrives. However, you might be disappointed if you were expecting a complete transformation of Bixby that put it on par with years-older competitors like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.

