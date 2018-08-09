Samsung brings new controls to the Note 9 with redesigned S Pen

Samsung confirmed today that the S Pen comes with Bluetooth, and it's calling it the "ultimate remote control." You can use it to tell the Note 9 to snap a picture, to play or pause music, or to control slides for a slide show -- which the Samsung team did onstage. The redesigned stylus also now has a finer, more sensitive nib. Plus, the S Pen charges in the Note 9 in just under a minute.

And we can expect more uses for the S Pen in the near future. Samsung says it will be opening up its SDK to everyone so that developers can integrate the S Pen's remote control features in their apps.

Follow all the latest news from Galaxy Unpacked 2018 here!