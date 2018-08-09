Watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event in 12 minutes

Samsung wasn't holding back at its Unpacked event. The centerpiece was clearly the Galaxy Note 9, but it had a veritable onslaught of announcements beyond that. The Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Home smart speaker and a two-device wireless charger were on deck for hardware, while special deals involving Fortnite and Spotify also provided a good reason to tune in. But what if you don't have one hour and 40 minutes to relive the whole thing? Don't worry: We've boiled the whole thing down to a 12-minute supercut to save you some time.

