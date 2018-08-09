Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. the competition: Big and getting bigger

Phone screens continue to get larger, with many flagship phones regularly breaking the 6-inch mark. Still, the Note 9's slightly larger display and bigger battery might provide the edge it needs to succeed, in addition to its ever-trusty S-Pen. To see how the Note 9's specs stack up against some of its leading competition (like its sibling, the Galaxy S9+), we've assembled the relevant details in the table below. Of course, while specs are interesting they're ultimately not the final word on the phone's real-world performance. For that verdict you'll have to wait for our full review in the coming weeks.