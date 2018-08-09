Show More Results

Image credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 versus last year's Note 8: What's changed?

Everything's a bit bigger.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
43m ago in Mobile
Samsung

Last year's Galaxy Note 8 largely succeeded at redeeming the Note line in the wake of its predecessor's battery troubles. The new Note 9 doesn't have as much pressure on it this time around, so the changes are lot less dramatic than the addition of a dual camera and virtual assistant. Still, there's a few things worth noting here — the cameras have gotten a bit of a bump to sit comfortably alongside those on the Galaxy S9 and S9+, while the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen size is also a nice advantage. To get the full details on all the small, but key changes to Samsung's newest S-Pen-equipped handset check out our spec chart below, and stay tuned in the coming weeks for our full review.

Galaxy Note 9 Galaxy Note 8
Pricing $1000, $1250 (off contract) Starts at $929 (off-contract)
Known dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm (6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches) 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 inches)
Weight 201g (7.09 ounces) 195g (6.9 ounces)
Screen size 6.4 inches (162.56mm) 6.3 inches (160.02mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (516ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (521ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
Battery 4,000mAh 3,300mAh
Internal storage 128 / 512GB 64 / 128 / 256GB
External storage microSD microSD
Rear camera Dual cameras:
12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)		 Dual cameras:
12MP, f/1.7 (wide angle)
12MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K
NFC Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.3GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 540
RAM 6 / 8GB 6GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 8.0 Android 7.1.1
Notable features Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless charging

Follow all the latest news from Galaxy Unpacked 2018 here!

