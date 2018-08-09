Samsung's Galaxy Watch looks like a real watch

The Galaxy Watch looks like an actual watch, not a smartwatch. It is from Vives and has a circular bezel and rotating design. Many of the features are similar to the Gear S3; the Galaxy Watch has LTE connectivity and a battery that lasts "several days." This is thanks to a processor that was created specifically for a smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch will offer watch faces aimed at productivity. It will have a "daily briefing" feature and the watch can sync with your calendar and show your appointments on the home screen. You can purchase a variety of bands for the device and there will be over 60,000 faces available. What's more, the high-res display is covered by durable Corning Gorilla Glass DX+. The watch also has 5 ATM water resistance.

Of course, the watch has fitness and health tracking. It has "Connected Health" features, including stress management, which will track your heart rate and offer suggestions if it thinks you need to destress. It will also help you stay fit, with 39 tracked workouts and food and water tracking, and monitor your sleep.