Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is bigger and more powerful than ever

After more than a few leaks (including from Samsung itself), the Galaxy Note 9 is finally official. Samsung's new flagship is an evolution of the Note 8 that promises to "never slow you down or let you down," according to the company. It touts a slightly larger 6.4-inch end-to-end screen, a 4,000mAh battery that promises "all-day" use, and a minimum 128GB of storage -- there's also a 512GB version that, with 512GB microSD cards, can give you a full terabyte of space. Samsung is also bringing over welcome improvements from the Galaxy S9 family, including stereo speakers and the variable aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) primary camera. Naturally, there's still a second camera on the back.

