Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on a Nintendo 3DS XL Super NES Edition

Street price: $450; deal price: $400

If you're in the market for a laptop but need to keep it under $500, there are inevitable sacrifices you'll have to make, but you can still get a pretty good product. The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHMT4 is one such option, especially if you need to run Windows. Usually $450, right now it's down to $400, the lowest price we've seen.

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHMT4 is our Windows laptop pick in our guide to the best laptop under $500. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If you need Windows on a budget, we recommend the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHM4T because it has 64 GB of speedy eMMC storage, a good-enough Intel Core m3 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and a bright, 14-inch screen. Its keyboard and trackpad are comfortable and responsive, and while the case isn't as solid as the Chromebook Flip's, it's still of better quality than other laptops in this price range. The VivoBook Flip's 4 GB of memory is a bigger limitation in Windows than on a Chromebook, and we couldn't open as many tabs. Its battery also won't last a full day like the Chromebook, and like all Windows laptops, it comes with a lot of bloatware."

Street Price: $230; deal price: $180

This price matches the low we've seen for the pending top pick in our guide. Released at around $220, this comparatively new arrival to the robot vacuum scene saw its street price rise to $230 before a series of promotions starting around Prime Day. This $180 sale price popped back up a few days ago.

The Eufy Robovac 11S is our pending top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuum. In a guide update, Liam McCabe wrote, "We'll be changing our pick to the Eufy Robovac 11S. Our runner-up will be the Robovac 30—it's the same as the 11S, plus has boundary markers."

McCabe continues, "These are great cleaners, rarely get stuck, run much quieter than anything we've tested, and fit under more furniture. Neither has Wi-Fi, so you can't control them from your phone, but we learned that most people don't actually seem to care about that."

Street price: $150; deal price: $130

If you're looking for a cheap second television, a TV for a small space, or just a cheap TV with streaming capability, this is a good price on this recommended option. It's been bouncing between $150 and $160 until recently, so this is a nice discount for it, matching Prime Day pricing and coming within $5 of the lowest price we've seen.

The TCL Roku TV (32-inch) is the top pick in our guide to the best 32-Inch TV. Chris Heinonen wrote, "The best small TV for most people is the latest version of a 32-inch TCL Roku. Since most 32-inch TVs are meant for a secondary room or to be very price conscious, this TCL set stands apart with its affordable price tag and integrated Roku functionality. As a result, it has the best smart features of any small TV and saves you the $50-plus that an external Roku box would cost. It even offers three HDMI ports, while most TVs in this size have two. The picture quality is good, and the value can't be beat."

Street price: $200; deal price: $150

The New Nintendo 3DS XL is the 3D variant of our great game library handheld pick. It's typically priced at around $50 more than the 2DS XL but the Super NES Edition is on sale at a new low of $150 from $200. This package also comes with a code for a full game download of Super Mario Kart for SNES, but like all 3DS XL models it doesn't include a charger (there are thousands floating around cheaply, though). If you've been thinking about purchasing the 2DS XL, it might be worth it to upgrade at this price.

The New Nintendo 3DS XL is the 3D variant of the handheld with a great library pick in our guide to the best game consoles. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The New Nintendo 3DS XL is the same as the New 2DS XL, but it offers glasses-free 3D, costs $50 more, and doesn't come with an AC adapter."

Klosowski (regarding the 2DS XL) wrote, "The biggest draw of the New 2DS XL is the game library. If you're a longtime fan of Nintendo consoles, if you want a wide selection of Japanese-style role-playing games to choose from, or if you want to relive some childhood favorites, the New Nintendo 2DS XL is for you. It has a huge list of excellent games you can find cheap, usually between $10 and $20, such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, and Super Mario 3D Land."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.