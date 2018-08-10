Apple Music's latest visual album is a full-length opera

Apple Music has added a new visual album, and it's one classical music fans would love. Cupertino has teamed up with Deutsche Grammophon, one of the biggest classical music labels, to launch a curated channel that highlights the company's best recordings. One of the portal's first offerings is the 2008 Salzburg Festival staging of Gounod's Roméo et Juliette featuring star tenor Rolando Villazón -- and, yes, the service is making the full-length performance available as a 32-track visual album. You can watch them all at once or just choose parts to play if you can only stomach specific arias. Apple Music has other visual albums you can stream, most notably, Frank Ocean's Endless, but this is the first time the platform is offering a full-length opera in the format.