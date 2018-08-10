Apple Music's latest visual album is a full-length opera

Apple Music has added a new visual album, and it's one classical music fans would love. Cupertino has teamed up with Deutsche Grammophon, one of the biggest classical music labels, to launch a curated channel that highlights the company's best recordings. One of the portal's first offerings is the 2008 Salzburg Festival staging of Gounod's Roméo et Juliette featuring star tenor Rolando Villazón -- and, yes, the service is making the full-length performance available as a 32-track visual album. You can watch them all at once or just choose parts to play if you can only stomach specific arias. Apple Music has other visual albums you can stream, most notably, Frank Ocean's Endless, but this is the first time the platform is offering a full-length opera in the format.
The DG Playlist (that's the channel's name) also features a bunch of other performance videos, audio albums and three radio stations dedicated to playing Beethoven, Mozart and Bach exclusively. Deutsche Grammophon describes the portal as a "regularly updated" experience, so we'll likely see and hear more of its artists' recordings in the future. As a prominent classical music label, it works with some of the biggest names in the genre, including Plácido Domingo, Anna Netrebko and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, among many, many others. Considering how hard it is to find full-length opera performances outside classical music-specific streaming services, we hope Apple Music uploads more as visual albums in the future.