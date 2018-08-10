I'll take 'Jeopardy' on Hulu for $400, Alex

Jeopardy has been a mainstay of the TV landscape for 35 years, but you wouldn't know it if you didn't have conventional TV service. Thankfully, it's joining the modern era -- Hulu has announced that it's the first streaming service to carry the legendary quiz show. You won't find the entire back catalog (would you really want to marathon several thousand episodes?), but you will see "curated" collections that highlight some of the better-known moments. You'll find at least some of Ken Jennings' epic-length run, for example, as well as the performances of record-setting money maker Brad Rutter.
You'll see continual updates to the episode library, Hulu said, so you'll have a reason to come back if you just can't get enough.
It's not certain if the Hulu deal is exclusive (we've asked Hulu for comment). Whether or not it is, this is an acknowledgment that even iconic shows like Jeopardy can't live solely on conventional TV if they're going to remain relevant. Cord cutters aren't about to reconsider their decisions just to get Jeopardy back, no matter how charming Alex Trebek may be.