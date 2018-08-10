A screenwriter is working on a list of every hit film you can’t stream

I'm curious how many other movies aren't available online. So I'm starting a list. You can add to it. https://t.co/WUMx8TRFTW — John August (@johnaugust) August 9, 2018

August set criteria for the list: Only English-language films released from 1980 to 2016 that were in the top 100 films of the year in the box office will be considered. The current collection can be viewed here, with some surprising omissions from the internet's collective catalog, including Willow, David Lynch's Wild at Heart, the John Cusack classic Better Off Dead and True Lies. Of course, some might just be unavailable at the moment but had likely been on the internet at some point, like Ocean's 11, but it's still a surprise to see that such old favorites have fallen off the edge of the web.