‘Quake Champions’ is free-to-play forever

Quake Champions is now FREE TO PLAY! Get into the Arena on Steam or the https://t.co/VKFjPPCSFd Launcher! pic.twitter.com/joyc5LWpUt — Quake Champions (@Quake) August 10, 2018

Publisher Bethesda had introduced a F2P trial following E3; If players downloaded the game during that time period, it would remain free for them. Despite a spike of interest following that move, the player count has dipped back down to around 3,000 on Steam Charts. Making the game permanently free-to-play could see another infusion of players, but only time will tell.