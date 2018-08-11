Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Tesla will open its security code to other car manufacturers

Musk sees it as vital to protecting self-driving cars.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
20m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Tesla might just get into the habit of releasing source code for its in-car tech. Elon Musk has signaled his intention to post the source code for Tesla's car security software, letting any automaker roll it into their own machines. It would be "extremely important" to ensure the safety of future self-driving cars, he argued, and that's not without merit. You really don't want intruders crashing your car or otherwise causing havoc, especially when you're not at the wheel.

Musk didn't provide a timeline for availability, and you might not want to get your hopes up when it took years for Tesla just to post any source code. And this isn't strictly a selfless gesture. If rival brands adopt Tesla's approach, it could set an unofficial standard for connected car security that would look good from a marketing standpoint.

The code could provide a boost to connected car security if and when it arrives. There are few common frameworks (technical or legal) for safeguarding networked vehicles, and security might not always be a top priority. This could give companies a baseline level of security that would save brands the trouble of developing an effective defense from scratch.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr