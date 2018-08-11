The Morning After: Weekend Edition

The Parker Solar Probe will help us better understand solar winds and space weather.NASA will try to launch its solar probe again on Sunday

The Parker Solar Probe will go closer to the massive ball of gas and plasma keeping our solar system together than any other spacecraft has gone before. It will brave extreme temperatures reaching up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit to collect data and images of the sun's atmosphere called "corona." The spacecraft will also reach speeds up to 430,000 mph, making it the fastest-ever human-made object.

NASA was scheduled to launch it on a Delta IV rocket Saturday morning but the attempt was scrubbed. ULA and NASA are now planning to make another attempt early Sunday morning at 3:31 AM ET, and you can watch the live video stream here.

Tickets are already on sale.Marvel Studio's 10th anniversary movie festival is IMAX-only

Marvel is going all-out to mark the 10th birthday of its Cinematic Universe, and that includes upgrading the quality of the movies themselves. It's hosting a 10th Anniversary Film Festival between August 30th and September 6th, and you'll have to visit "select" IMAX theaters across North America if you want to join in. This will be your first chance to watch Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger in the premium format.

Grab a few friends and head back to the original ringworld.The 'Halo' arcade game is playable at every Dave & Buster's

Halo: Fireteam Raven is a four-player co-op on-rails arcade shooter developed by Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix, set during the events of the first (and best) game. Fireteam Raven plays out across a 130-inch wide 4K screen. For the US launch, it's now available at every Dave & Buster's location, and Microsoft said it would roll out across 20 other countries over the next couple of months.

So long, and thanks for all the flicks.MoviePass failed so cinema can live

In the blink of an eye, MoviePass went from being one of the hottest startups to a textbook example of how not to run a company. Its $9.95-a-month plan, which let you see one movie per day, launched last year with huge success. But the service was unsustainable from the get-go.

"You say the flashbacks have stopped?" Obsession drives Lara in 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

Developer Eidos Montreal is framing this game as Lara's pivotal shift from reactive to proactive fighter. The third installment, due for release on September 14th, completes her arc from naive survivor to seasoned assassin. It also explores a tomb raider who is passionate, energetic, and, on occasions, obsessive.

The cutting-edge drives "will herald a massive move to terabyte-SSDs."Samsung is building a high-speed 4TB SSD for everyone

Samsung said that massive SSD storage devices were coming, and now it's now producing 4TB SSDs. They're not for cloud companies or enterprises, but you, normal consumer!

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.