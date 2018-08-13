AMD's Radeon Pro WX8200 is for content creators on a budget

The WX 8200 is a slimmed down version of the WX 9100, offering the same memory bus width (2048-bit) and 14-nanometer architecture. However, it has less RAM (8GB compared to 16GB), fewer stream processors and some disabled compute units.

Like NVIDIA's Quadro series, the Radeon Pro cards sacrifice raw speed for reliability and precision with features like error correcting code (ECC) HBM2 memory rather than DDR5 RAM and AMD's Secure Processor. They're used to run 3D game design, video production and design applications like Autodesk 3ds Max, Adobe's Creative Cloud suite and Dassault's SolidWorks.

Content creators will no doubt appreciate the lower pricing. Pro cards support certain features that standard gaming cards don't, like working with 10-bit (a billion) colors via OpenGL in Photoshop. However, graphics pros often grumble about paying a premium for workstation-class cards over consumer models like NVIDIA's GTX 1080 or AMD's Radeon RX Vega. AMD's latest move to lower the barrier of entry might force NVIDIA -- which will hopefully unveil its next-gen gaming cards this month -- to do the same.