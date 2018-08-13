Michael Kors' latest Wear OS watch features a popular design

These aren't huge watches. You'll be staring at a 1.2-inch, 390 x 390 circular display that results in a body large enough to provide "approximately" a day's worth of battery life. On the software side, the Runway has new watch faces that emphasize your heart rate, and you can customize Michael Kors' social-based photo dials with themed stickers.

The watch line is available now in several styles that include silver, gold and rose gold hues. Prices start at $295 for models with silicone bands, and $350 for steel bracelet versions. They'll climb as high as $450 if you're willing to splurge. It's fairly reasonable given the feature-packed design -- just remember that this might be one of the last Wear OS watches to launch before the new guard arrives.