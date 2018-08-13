Twitter Lite is now available in 21 more countries

Since launching Lite last year, Twitter has gradually rolled it out to more locales and, as of today, people in 21 more countries can use the app. Those nations are Argentina, Belarus, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Romania, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, Yemen and Zimbabwe. People in those nations (and a couple dozen more) can grab the app from Google Play Store.

Alongside the expansion, Twitter has added push notifications to Lite. The feature joins bookmarks, threaded conversations, night mode and settings to control which images and videos are automatically displayed. Twitter claims content loads quickly in Lite, even when connectivity is limited to 2G or 3G speeds. While bringing its service to more people is a positive step, there's a business incentive for Twitter to help more people read and post tweets -- the company saw a dip in the number of monthly active users last quarter.