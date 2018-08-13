What we're watching: Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' and 'Disenchantment'

Telltale's episodic The Walking Dead videogame experience is finally coming to an end, as the first episode of the final season arrives this week. There's also the latest Marvel Avengers flick on 4K Blu-ray, while Netflix is releasing the first part of Matt Groening's new animated series Disenchantment, along with season two of The Investigator. Finally, Syfy has a whole week of (probably bad) shark movies leading up to The Last Sharknado. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).