Amazon's 'The Romanoffs' teaser shows desperate claims to fame

Amazon is finally ready to show more of The Romanoffs than its all-star cast. The internet behemoth has posted a full-fledged teaser trailer for the Prime Video anthology series, and it's evident that the show is equal parts serious and irreverent. This definitely isn't a historical piece. Rather, it's a look at the seeming ridiculousness of people around the world as they claim to be descendants of the last Russian royal family. There's more than a slight whiff of desperation, although the teaser doesn't rule out the possibility that some characters might have a legitimate claim.