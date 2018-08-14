Show More Results

'Dark Souls: Remastered' arrives on Nintendo Switch October 19th

The port has been delayed, but we finally have a firm date.
Swapna Krishna
Dark Souls fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of the game on Nintendo Switch, and now we finally have a date for you. The remastered port and its matching amiibo will land on October 19th.

It's not exactly the "Summer 2018" that was promised. Presumably, it took longer than expected to adapt the intensely difficult game to the Switch's controls. The PS4, PC and Xbox remastered version all launched as scheduled on May 25th.

The Switch version of the game will have 1080p resolution when docked in TV mode and 720p when playing the handheld version. The frame rate is 30fps, and it will support 1–6 players in online mode. DLC will be included in the remaster.

