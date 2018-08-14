Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Google is working on a fix for the Pixel XL's fast charging issue

That was, well, fast.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
1h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

On Monday, reports of a problem with Pixel XL devices' fast charging system surfaced after users updated to the latest Android operating system, Pie. As a result of all the reports, Google says it's aware of the issue and is working on a timely fix.

Google reached out to Engadget this morning to confirm. "We're aware of an issue where non-Power Delivery (PD) USB-C chargers no longer rapidly charge the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL after the upgrade to Android 9 Pie," wrote a Google spokesperson. "The 18W rapid charger included in-box is a PD charger and does not exhibit this behavior. We are verifying a fix for non-PD USB-C chargers and will roll it out in the coming weeks." The team also changed the wording and reopened the original case in the issue tracker.

