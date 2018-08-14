Lawmakers ask Ajit Pai about false DDoS claims

To recap, following a segment of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight wherein the host directed viewers to the FCC's net neutrality comment section, the agency's website crashed. But the agency claimed at the time that the issue wasn't an influx of comments but rather multiple DDoS attacks -- a claim the FCC has stuck by in many subsequent statements made to the public and Congress. But last week, the Inspector General released a report that found no evidence of such an attack and concluded that FCC officials misrepresented facts in responses to Congressional inquiries.

"Given the significant media, public and Congressional attention this alleged cyberattack received for over a year, it is hard to believe that the release of the IG's report was the first time that you and your staff realized that no cyberattack occurred," wrote the lawmakers. "Such ignorance would signify a dereliction of your duty as the head of the FCC, particularly due to the severity of the allegations and the blatant lack of evidence."

The four Representatives have requested responses to their questions by August 28th. Pai and FCC Commissioners Michael O'Rielly, Brendan Carr and Jessica Rosenworcel are scheduled to appear before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee oversight hearing on Thursday.