Reebok's first plant-based shoes go on sale for $95

More Cotton + Corn shoes are still in the works, the company said, although it didn't drop hints as to when you'll have more options.

The NPC UK isn't so kind to the environment that you can toss it in the compost heap and expect everything to degrade. It's much more sustainable than the usual oil-based foam and rubber you often see in shoes, though. And in some ways, Reebok didn't have much choice but to offer green footwear. Rivals are pursuing their own alternatives, such as Adidas' plan to use only recycled plastic. A low environmental impact is now a selling point, and Reebook risked being left behind if it didn't make an effort to protect the planet.