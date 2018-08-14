Uber hires former NSA counsel as new security head

Thrilled to have Matt Olsen on board as #Uber Chief Trust and Security Officer. He has more than earned the respect of our team at all levels while working with us over the last few months - https://t.co/Xxssp1Wa3r — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) August 14, 2018

Olsen told the New York Times that his priorities will include increasing transparency and unifying Uber's two security teams. "I think they understand the need to be transparent and ethical, and vigilant in complying not just with the laws and regulations that apply, but the norms and standards that Uber customers and stakeholders expect of the company," he told the publication. He also said that having a solid plan for what to do when faced with a breach as well as having practiced that plan, is an important security measure.

Following the reveal of the covered-up breach, a number of states' attorneys general began investigating Uber's handling of the situation and both Pennsylvania and Washington later filed lawsuits against the company. The FTC also looked into the breach and then amended an earlier settlement Uber had agreed to over allegations that it hadn't adequately protected its customers' data.