'Diablo III' arrives on the Nintendo Switch this fall

The local multiplayer is flexible: Four gamers can play on a single Switch console, or up to four of the systems can connect for a local co-op session, no WiFi needed. The game will be playable through the Nintendo Switch Online service (which launches next month), which will also host cloud saves.

For $60, this version includes the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansion content and their bonus classes. As a Nintendo exclusive, it also features Ganondorf-themed armor, a Tri-Force portrait frame and other extras from the Legend of Zelda. Diablo III Eternal Collection is expected to come out on the Switch later this year.