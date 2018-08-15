Fitbit may give the Charge 3 a touchscreen but not GPS

Per the leak, the Charge 3 will also come in a special edition that packs an NFC chip enabling it to use Fitbit Pay. Unfortunately, neither version will come with GPS, forcing owners to keep a smartphone nearby if they want to track their workouts.

Android Authority's intel didn't include suggested prices for either edition, though both its predecessors originally retailed for $150. Given that these leaked details haven't even been seen elsewhere, we'll have to wait for more info to see if the next model will stretch beyond the middling but serviceable Charge 2.