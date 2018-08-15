Patrick Stewart will narrate Holocaust game 'My Memory of Us'

My Memory of Us was teased early last year, a heartfelt game with touching animation, based on real events that occurred during the Second World War. Now its creator, Juggler Games, has revealed an expanded trailer and announced that the game will feature narration from an appropriately revered individual: Patrick Stewart. Juggler Games CEO Mikołaj Pawłowski notes that Stewart's "talent and skill provides the right mixture of gravitas and hope, and his performance resonates perfectly with [the] game."
The story tells of a friendship between and boy and a girl in a Jewish ghetto in Poland, made during some of history's darkest days. You venture outside, exploring what you can of your world now full of walls, decrees and exclusion, completing logic puzzles and looking for small pleasures along the way. The animation, reminiscent of old Disney cartoons, gives the gameplay even greater poignancy. "The story of My Memory of Us is a personal one to us, as our grandparents faced similar oppression World War 2. This game is our ode to them and the millions of others who lived and died during this time," says Pawłowski. It's scheduled for release on October 9.