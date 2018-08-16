Amazon reportedly wants to buy a movie theater chain

By expanding its entertainment business with offerings exclusively available to Prime members, the company can entice more people to sign up for the subscription plan or to retain their existing ones. Amazon has to think of ways to make sure it doesn't lose customers, after all, especially since it raised subscription prices in the US.

If Amazon does buy Landmark Theatres, it'll be far from the first time it's crossing into brick-and-mortar territory. It has physical bookstores in Seattle and other locations, and it has plans to open Amazon Go checkout-free stores across the US. The company also bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017. We'll have to wait for more info on what the tech giant plans to do with the chain, though, and whether it intends show Amazon Studios-produced movies in Landmark Theatre locations.