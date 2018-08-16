Show More Results

Image credit: CityLights
Aronofsky's VR project 'Spheres' will premiere at Venice Film Festival

The final instalment of the trilogy is narrated by Millie Bobby Brown.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
27m ago in AV
Darren Aronofsky's three-part virtual reality series Spheres -- bought for a seven-figure sum at Sundance earlier this year -- will make its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. Adding to its sci-fi credentials is the announcement that Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven from Netflix series Stranger Things, will be lending her voice to the final instalment of the trilogy, Spheres: Chorus of the Cosmos.

Spheres, an immersive journey into a black hole, is the first VR project to ever land a deal of that size at Sundance -- not a huge amount by normal Hollywood standards, but evidence nonetheless that VR is slowly but surely maturing into a fully-fledged entertainment medium. It's slated for release on Oculus this fall, via CityLights, and you can probably expect wider distribution soon.

