ASUS unveils an even thinner Zephyrus gaming laptop

Really though, you'll probably have a hard time noticing the difference in thickness. The Zephyrus S measures between 14.95mm and 15.7mm, whereas the first model maxed out at 17.9mm. The upgrades you'll actually notice are brought over from ASUS's recent ROG Strix II laptops: Slim bezels around the 15.6-inch panel, which runs at 1080p 144Hz with a low response time of 3ms. And thanks to those slimmer screen borders, ASUS says it's about the size of typical 14-inch laptops. Under the hood, it features Intel's Core i7-8750H CPU and either NVIDIA's GTX 1070 Max-Q or a full powered GTX 1060.

The Zephyrus S also has a keyboard way up front with a trackpad on the right, just like the original model. That takes some getting used to, but it allows for ASUS to build even better cooling into the rear of the machine. (The laptop also comes with a wristpad, which makes it a bit easier to use such an oddly placed keyboard.) Just like the ROG Strix II, the company managed to deliver better thermal performance by adding more blades into souped-up 12 volt fans, as well as optimizing its heatsink and heat pipe implementation.