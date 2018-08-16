Australian teen pleads guilty to hacking Apple

Law enforcement was able to connect the IP addresses and serial numbers of the young man's devices to the Apple instructions, according to court proceedings reported by The Age. They also found a trove of hacking files and instructions saved in a folder the teen had labeled "hacky hack hack."

According to the defendant's lawyer, the teen hacked Apple because he was a big fan of the company and dreamed of working for it one day. He's set to be sentenced next month. The prosecutor on the case noted that Apple was "very sensitive about publicity."