‘Black-ish’ showrunner Kenya Barris signs on at Netflix

This is another feather in Netflix's cap and proof it might be more and more attractive a platform than traditional networks or cable, especially considering Barris had three years left on his contract with ABC that he cut short weeks ago -- ostensibly, so he could join the streaming titan. Details were scarce, according to Vanity Fair, but Barris will remain executive producer of his ABC shows while producing new series for Netflix. It might be awhile before we hear what he'll be making -- it was almost a year before we learned in July that Shonda Rhimes and her production company had eight shows lined up for Netflix.