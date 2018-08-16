Director Tony Kaye puts out a casting call for robots

The robot Kaye and Khoze have in mind would be one trained in various acting methods and techniques, according to Deadline. And aside from casting it, the two also hope for it to be recognized by the Screen Actors Guild.

1st Born, directed by Ali Atshani, stars Val Kilmer, Denise Richards, Tom Berenger and Billy Baldwin, among others. It centers on a young couple whose Iranian and American families have to come together to support them during their complicated first pregnancy. Deadline reports that several of 1st Born's cast members are expected to return for 2nd Born. It will be interesting to see how they feel about their robot costar.