In 'Iron Fist' season two, Danny must battle a familiar enemy

There's plenty of decent action in the clip, which is no surprise as the fight sequences in Marvel's Netflix shows have been solid at the very least. It also shows Colleen battling various jamokes, and some scenes of her with Misty Knight (one of the main characters from Luke Cage). However, the trailer offers little suggestion that the season will address the game-changing fallout from Avengers: Infinity War. Iron Fist season 2 arrives on Netflix September 7th.